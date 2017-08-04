Deaths in Kildare - August 4, 2017

Leonard John Pelan – Castlesize Close, Sallins

August 3 2017, Long time servant of the Lighthouse Club. Sadly missed by Nora, his loving children Daniel, Nathan, Amanda, John, Michael and large extended family, relatives and friends. Reposing at the George Mullins Funeral Home, Kilcullen Road, Naas on Friday from 5pm to 7pm. Removal on Saturday morning at 10.15am to arrive at the Church of St. Michael and All Angels, Millicent, Clane for Funeral Service at 11am followed by burial in Bodenstown Cemetery.

Esther (Babs) Reilly (née Farrell) – Old Connell, Newbridge

August 3 2017 (peacefully) in her 101st year in the wonderful care of the nurses and staff of Beech Park Nursing Home, Kildare. Esther, wife of the late William; sadly missed by her loving sons and daughters Lil, Liam, Pat, John, Christy, Patricia, Marie, Ann and Esther, brother Larry, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends. Reposing at her home on Saturday August 5 and on Sunday August 6 from 4 o'clock with prayers on both evenings at 8 o'clock. Removal on Monday morning August 7 at 10.30 o'clock to arrive at St. Conleth's Parish Church for 11 o'clock Mass. Funeral afterwards to St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge.