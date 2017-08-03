Deaths in Kildare - August 3, 2017

Betty (Elizabeth) Connolly (née Dempsey) – Sundays Well, Naas / Athgarvan

August 1 2017, Sundays Well, Naas and formerly Athgarvan, Co. Kildare. Wife of the late Jack. Surrounded by her family and in the wonderful care of the management and staff of Hazel Hall Nursing Home, Prosperous Road, Clane, Co. Kildare. Deeply regretted by her loving daughter Anne (Duffy), son-in-law Ben, granddaughter Sandra, grandson Ben Jr., nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at Hazel Hall Nursing Home on Thursday August 3 from 6pm to 8pm with prayers at 7.30pm. Removal on Friday morning August 4 to arrive at the Church of the Irish Martyrs, Ballycane, Naas for 11am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth’s Cemetery, Newbridge.

Bridget (Biddy) Dowling (née Shiels) – Fenview Heights, Milltown

August 1 2017, Peacefully at home. Sadly missed by her loving husband kit, sons Stephen, Colin and Mark, daughters Deborah, Lorraine and Annette, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at her family home from 5pm on Thursday August 2 with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Friday afternoon August 3 at 1:30pm to arrive at Saint Brigid's Church, Milltown for Requiem Mass at 2pm. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Margaret Frayne (née Drain) – Courtown Rd, Kilcock / Ardee, Louth

August 2 2017, In the loving care of the Doctors and Staff of Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown. Margaret, loving wife of Gerry, dear mother of Emer and Ronan, mother-in-law of Gerry and Pheona, grandmother of Bronagh, Conor and Eoghan. Sister of the late Michael and Nina (McDonagh). Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her family, brothers Don, Dick and Liam, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins, nephews, nieces, relativies and friends especially her carer Jona. Reposing at William Ryan and Sons Funeral Home, Church St., Kilcock on Thursday from 6pm to 8pm and on Friday August 4 from 4pm to 6.30pm with removal to St. Coca's Church, Kilcock arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday August 5 at 11am followed by burial in Dangan Cemetery, Summerhill, Co Meath.

Edward (Eddie) Masterson – London, England, Kildare

Died suddenly on June 20 2017. Cremation has taken place on the 14th July in Camden and Islington Crematorium, London, England. Mass on Saturday evening (August 5) at 7-30pm in Our Lady And St. Josephs Church, Prosperous. Burial afterwards in Killybegs Cemetery.

Paddy McDonald – Arconagh Limerick Road, Naas / Waterford

August 1 2017. Paddy will be sadly missed by his loving wife Maria, son Shane, daughters Karen and Elaine, daughter-in-law Maria, son-in-law Chris, brothers John and George, sisters Mary, Carol, Margaret, Kay and Josephine, nieces, nephews, family and friends. Reposing in Power's Funeral Home, Ferrybank, Waterford, on Thursday August 3 from 7pm until 8.30pm. Removal on Friday August 4, to the Sacred Heart Church, Ferrybank, arriving for Requiem Mass at 12.30pm followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Jane Murphy (née Doyle) – 34 St. Patrick's Avenue, Athy

August 2 2017, Reposing at her residence from 6pm on Thursday evening August 3 until conclusion of prayers at 8pm. Requiem Mass at 11am on Friday morning August 4 in St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy. Removal afterwards to Newlands Cross Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St. Brigid's Hospice, Monasterevin. House strictly private on Friday please.

Amanda O'Mahony (née Kelly) – Leixlip, Kildare / Carlow

August 1 2017, (peacefully), surrounded by her loving family, at St. Vincent’s Hospital, Amanda, beloved wife of Alan, loving mother of Conor, Dara and Aisling and dear daughter of Phyllis and the late Charlie; Sadly missed by her loving husband, sons, daughter, mother, brother Noel, sister Edel, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at the Ramon Massey and Son Funeral Home, 3 Main Street, Tallaght Village, (opposite The Priory). Removal on Saturday August 5 to St. Brigid’s Church, Straffan arriving for 10.00am Mass. Funeral immediately afterwards to Straffan Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Professor Crown’s Research at St. Vincent’s Hospital. Enquiries to Ramon Massey & Son Funeral Directors Straffan Village / Tallaght Village Ph: 01 4555121.