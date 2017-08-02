Deaths in Kildare - August 2, 2017

Sean (Jack) Kearns – Mooretown, Celbridge

July 31 2017 (peacefully) in the loving care of the staff at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown, Sean (Jack), beloved husband of Margaret (Mag); sadly missed by his loving wife, daughter Annette and her partner Eoin, son Gerard (Gerry), grandchildren Amy, Cian and Chantelle, sister Carmel, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Ardclough Road, Celbridge on Wednesday evening (August 2) between 6pm and 8pm. Removal on Thursday morning (August 3) to St. Patrick’s Church, Celbridge arriving for Requiem Mass at 1pm followed by burial in Donacomper Cemetery.