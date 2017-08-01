Deaths in Kildare - August 1, 2017

Olive Brady (née Maguire) – Athy

July 30 2017. Peacefully in the loving care of the staff of St. Brigid’s Hospice, Monasterevin, Co. Kildare. Loving wife of the late Richard and sister of the late Sylvia. Beloved sister of Colette and Freddie and former Director of Massey Brothers Ltd. Sadly missed by her loving family, relatives and very close friends. Reposing in Massey Brothers Funeral Home, 129 Thomas Street where prayers will be said at 5pm on Tuesday August 1. Removal to the Augustinian Church, John’s Lane on Wednesday morning August 2 to arrive at 9.50am. Funeral Mass at 10am and cremation to follow in the Victorian Chapel, Mount Jerome, arriving at 11.30am. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to St. Brigid’s Hospice, Monasterevin.

Dora Byrne (née Buckley) – Athgarvan Road, Newbridge

July 30 2017, Peacefully at Naas Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Wife of the late Tim, Sadly missed by her loving daughter Maria, son-in-law Enda, grandsons Cormac, Rory, Eoghan and Aodhan, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Glennon's funeral home Newbridge from 6pm on Tuesday evening August 1 with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning August 2 at 10:30am to arrive at Saint Conleths Parish Church, Newbridge for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge.

Joseph Hickey – Ruanbeg Ave;, Kildare Town

June 29 2017, Late of Narraghmore. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, sister Mary, step-daughters, step-sons and Lizzy, his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Removal on Tuesday August 1 at 10.30 to St. Brigid's Parish Church, Kildare arriving for 11.00 Mass. Cremation thereafter in Newlands Cross Crematorium, Dublin.

Elizabeth (Betty) Kelly (née Mackey) – Brannockstown, Naas

July 31 2017. In her 91st Year. Beloved wife of the Late Michael. In the loving care of the Staff at Curragh Lawn's Nursing Home. Deeply regretted by her loving sons Richard, Patrick and Thomas, daughter Marie, Brother Bernard, daughters-in-law Josephine and Breda, son-in-law Tim, sister-in-law Mary, grandchildren Kelvyn, Mark, Carl, Josh, Catherine Claire and Rory, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Reposing at her son Richard and daughter-in-law Josephine's residence, Brannockstown, from 3pm on Tuesday August 1 with prayers at 8pm. Removal from there on Wednesday morning August 2 at 10.30am to the Church of The Sacret Heart and St. Brigid, Kilcullen, arriving for 11am Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in New Abbey Cemetery.

Brian O'Malley – Laurence Avenue, Maynooth

July 31 2017 peacefully at Maynooth Community Care Unit. Much loved husband, father, grandfather and friend. Deeply regretted by his beloved wife Eilis, son Niall, daughters Darina (Keating) and Fiona, daughter-in-law Niamh, son-in-law Eugene, Fiona's partner Anthony, his eight adored grandchildren, sisters Eithne and Deirdre, brothers Dermot and Brendan, extended family and many friends. Reposing at his home from 4pm to 8pm on Tuesday August 1 with prayers at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday August 2 at 11:30am to St.Mary's Church, Maynooth arriving for 12 noon Funeral Mass, followed by cremation in Newlands Cross Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Maynooth Community Care Unit.

Bernadette (Bernie) Spence (née Phelan) – Blanchardstown, Dublin / Kildare

July 30 2017 (suddenly) at her home. Bernadette (Bernie), beloved wife of the late Noel and much-loved mother of Lorraine, Maxine and the late Karen. Sadly missed by her loving daughters, sisters, brothers, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at Cunningham's Funeral Home, Clonsilla Village, on Tuesday evening August 1 6pm to 8pm. Removal to the Church of St. Mary of the Servants, Blakestown, on Wednesday morning August 2 arriving for Requiem Mass at 10am followed by cremation at Glasnevin Crematorium.