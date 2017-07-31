Deaths in Kildare - July 31, 2017

John Lynam – Dangan, Celbridge

July 28 2017 (peacefully) at Maynooth Community Care Unit. Beloved husband of Peg (nee Lavelle) and dear father of Marie (Byrne), Johnny, Thomas, Patrick and Edward. Sadly missed by his loving family, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister-in-law, relatives, neighbours, friends and the staff and all his friends at Maynooth Community Care Unit. Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Ardclough Road, Celbridge on Sunday evening (yesterday) from 7pm to 9pm. Reposing at his son Johnny’s residence on Monday July 31 from 4pm. Removal to St. Anne’s Church, Ardclough on Tuesday morning August 1, arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in Donacomper Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Maynooth Community Care Unit.