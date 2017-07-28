Deaths in Kildare - July 28, 2017

Willie Coyne – Carrick, Edenderry, Offaly / Edenderry, Kildare

July 27 2017, Peacefully at home with his family. Loving husband of the late Peggy. Deeply regretted by his loving family Mary, Margaret & William, grandchildren Isobel & Eve, brothers Christy & Larry, sisters Bridget, Frances, Mona, Stasia & Angela, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposed at his home from 5pm yesterday (July 27) with Rosary at 8pm. Reposing on Friday July 28 from 2.30pm with removal to St. Brigid's Church, Clogherinkoe at 4.30pm arriving at 5pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11am followed by burial in Carrick Cemetery.

Mary McGarr (née Foley) – St Corban’s Place, Naas

July 26 2017. Deeply regretted by her husband Emmett, sisters, brothers, nieces, nephews relatives and friends. Reposed at Murphy Brothers Funeral Home, Church Lane, Naas, Co. Kildare from 5pm to 8pm yesterday, Thursday with prayers at 7.45pm. Removal on Friday morning July 28 to arrive at Newlands Cross Cremation for cremation at 12 noon. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Friends of Naas General Hospital.