Deaths in Kildare - July 27, 2017

Joseph O'Sullivan – Church View, Kilmeague / Tallaght, Dublin

July 25 2017, Suddenly at home surrounded by his loving family. Sadly missed by his loving wife Gemma, children Emma, Conor, Killian and Nikita, parents Jody and Monica, grandparents Mary, Brian and May, sister Gillian, niece Holly, mother and father-in-law, brothers and sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposed at his family home from 5pm on Wednesday (yesterday) with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Thursday morning July 27 at 10-15am to arrive at The Church Of The Holy Trinity, Allen for Requiem Mass at 11am. Cremation afterwards at Newlands Cross Crematorium at 1.30pm. Family flowers only please.

Rosann Price (née Keogh) – Athy / Nurney

July 25 2017, Deeply regretted by her loving partner John, children Geraldine, Bernadette, Antoinette, Barbara and Karl, sister, brother, grand-children, extended family and friends. Reposed at Rigneys Funeral Home, Athy from 7pm yesterday, Wednesday, with Rosary at 8pm . Removal on Thursday morning July 27 at 10.15am to arrive at The Church Of The Sacred Heart, Nurney for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Nurney Cemetery.