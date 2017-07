Daniel Deffew – Maryville, Kildare Town / Portlaoise, Laois

Formerly of St. Brigid's Place, Portlaoise. Removal today, Wednesday July 26, to arrive at the Carmelite Church, Kildare Town for Mass at 12 noon followed by burial in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Kildare. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Donal Hollywood Ward, St. James' Hospital, Dublin. Donation Box in Church.