Deaths in Kildare - July 25, 2017

Peter Beegan – Carrick Road, Edenderry, Offaly / Broadford

July 24 2017, formerly Ballinadrimna, Broadford. Formerly C.I.E. and Bus Eireann. Peacefully at home, husband of the late Rita, deeply regretted by his loving family: Greg, Ben, Derek and Ellie, grandchildren Aisling, Mark, Ciaran, Sarah and Derek, daughters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposed at his home from 6.30pm yesterday (Monday evening July 24) with Rosary at 8pm. Reposing from 3.30pm on Tuesday July 25 with removal at 5.30pm, arriving to St. Mary’s Church, Edenderry for 6pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday July 26 at 11.00am, followed by burial in Broadford Cemetery.

Anthony (Anto) Kennedy – Greenfield Drive, Maynooth

July 19 2017, suddenly, Always loved by his loving parents Stephen & Grace, brothers Robert & Matthew, sister Jessica, sister-in-law Gill, nieces, uncles, aunts, relatives & friends. Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Leinster St., Maynooth on Tuesday July 25 from 6pm to 8pm. Funeral Service in Reilly's Funeral Home, Maynooth on Wednesday July 26 at 12 noon, followed by cremation in Newlands Cross Crematorium. Family flowers only please.

Willie (Charlie) Vaughan – 1087 Tully East, Kildare Town

July 11 2017, Funeral Mass in Kildare Parish Church on Wednesday, July 26, at 11am followed by burial in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Kildare.