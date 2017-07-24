Kildare Town fire: Funeral arrangements released for Charlie Vaughan

One of the victims of a tragic fire at a house in Kildare Town on July 11 last will be laid to rest this Wednesday.

Two men lost their lives in the fatal fire at Tully East.

One of the victims, John Paul Flood, was laid to rest in Baltinglass cemetry last Friday, July 21.

The funeral of the second victim, Willie (Charlie) Vaughan of 1087 Tully East, Kildare Town will take place this Wednesday July 26.

The Funeral Mass will take place in Kildare Parish Church on at 11 am followed by burial in St. Conleth's Cemetery.