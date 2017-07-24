Deaths in Kildare - July 24, 2017

Baby Morgan James Geraghty – Kildare

July 21 2017, Baby Morgan James Geraghty passed away peacefully in his Mama and Dada's arms. He will be missed dearly by his heartbroken parents, twin sister Róise and big sister Fiadh, also missed by his loving grandparents, Nanas Eileen and Ann, Grandads Vincent and John, and all of his aunties, uncles and cousins, both at home and abroad. Removal to St Brigid's Church, Kill, Co. Kildare on Tuesday, July 25, arriving for Mass at 12.00 noon, followed by burial in Donacomper Cemetery, Celbridge. Special thanks to all of the staff at The Coombe Hospital for their wonderful support and kindness and to Fr. Willie O Byrne, Kill Parish.

John Leonard – Pairc Bhride, Athy

July 22 2017, Peacefully, in the tender care of the staff of clover Lodge Nursing Home, Athy, surrounded by his loving family. Sadly missed by his loving sister Eithne, brothers Billy, Jim, Ger, Richard, Noel and Nicholas, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Clover Lodge Nursing Home, Athy, from 5.30pm on Monday July 24 with rosary at 7pm. Removal on Tuesday morning July 25 at 10.15am, to arrive at Saint Michael's Church, Athy, for requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Saint Michael's Cemetery, Athy. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Cancer Research, donations box in church.

William J. (Bill) Underwood – Leixlip / Wexford Town, Wexford

July 22nd 2017 (peacefully) at home. William J. (Bill), beloved husband of Trish, dear father of Alison, Sharon and David, proud grandfather of Steven, Sophie and Luke, son of Eileen and the late Christopher and brother of the late Mary. Sadly missed by his loving family, twin sister Irene, brother Jim, son-in-law Jarlath, Sharon’s partner Alan, David’s partner Christina, brothers-in-law, Trish’s Children Linda, Stephen, Gordan, Jane and Aoife, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends. Reposed at his home on Sunday July 23 from 4pm to 7pm. Removal to the Church of Our Lady’s Nativity, Leixlip on Monday morning July 24, arriving for Requiem Mass at 12 noon followed by cremation at Newlands Cross Crematorium. Family flowers only, please. Donations if desired to The Irish Cancer Society.