Deaths in Kildare - July 21, 2017

Mary Comerford (née Rafferty) – Rathbride, Kildare Town

July 19 2017, Peacefully at Beechpark Nursing Home, Kildare. Beloved wife of the late Dan and sister of the late Br. Petie. Dear mother of Mary, Aidan, Breda, Peter, Danny and Bernadette. Sadly missed by her brother Michael, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brother in law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, relatives and friends. Reposing at her daughter, Mary Newman's residence in Beechpark on Friday July 21 from 3 o'clock with Prayers there at 7 o'clock. Removal on Saturday July 22 to arrive at St. Brigid's Parish Church, Kildare for Mass at 11 o'clock. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Kildare.

Sinèad Dillon – The Mews, Kill / Sallins

July 19 2017, The Mews, Kill and late of Sallins, Co. Kildare. Beloved daughter, sister, aunt and friend. Deeply regretted by her loving Mam Siobhan, Dad Michael, sisters Deirdre, Ciara and Fiona, brother Kevin, nephew James, aunts Mar and Catherine, uncles, cousins, relatives and friends. Reposing at her home on Friday July 21 from 3pm. Removal on Saturday July 22 to arrive at St. Brigid’s Church, Kill for 11am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Corban’s Cemetery Naas, Co. Kildare.

Mary Bridget Kirk – The Deanery Shacleton Road, Celbridge

July 18 2017, Peacefully at Parke House Nursing Home, Kilcock. Deeply regretted by her son James, sister Evelyn, granddaughters Erin and Shannon, great-granddaughter Sofia, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Reposing at Carroll & O'Neill Funeral Home, "Thornhill" Maynooth Road, Celbridge (beside The Celbridge House Pub) on Sunday July 23 from 2pm until 6pm. Removal on Monday July 24 to St. Patrick's Church, Celbridge arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Cremation afterwards in Mount Jerome Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Age Action Ireland or Parke House Nursing Home, Kilcock.

Jo (Josie) Nolan (née Graham) – Santry, Dublin / Clane

July 19 2017, peacefully at Bons Secours Hospital, after a long illness bravely borne, deeply regretted by her loving sons Keith, Barry & Alan, daughters in law Sylvia, Ciara & Aisling, grandchildren Jordan, Ryan, Megan, Kate, Emily, Lucy & Ella, brothers Billy, Jack & Tommy, extended family & friends. Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Prosperous on Friday July 21 from 5pm to 9pm, with prayers at 8pm. Removal on Saturday July 22 at 10.30am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady & St. Joseph, Prosperous for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in St. Benignus Cemetery, Staplestown. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Irish Cancer Society.