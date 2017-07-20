Deaths in Kildare - July 20, 2017

Eamonn Farrell – Scarletstown, Newbridge

July 19 2017 (peacefully) in the wonderful care of the doctors and nurses of St. Vincent's Hospital, Athy. Eamonn; sadly missed by his loving brother Thomas, sister Maura, niece Helen, brother-in-law Gerry, cousins, extended family, relatives and friends. Reposing at Anderson and Leahy's Funeral Home, Newbridge on Thursday July 20 from 5 o'clock with Rosary at 7.30 o'clock. Removal on Friday morning July 21 at 10.30 o'clock to arrive at St. Conleth's Parish Church, Newbridge for Mass at 11 o'clock. Burial afterwards in Milltown Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Friends of St. Vincents Hospital, Athy. Donations box in the Church. House Private Please.

John Paul Flood – 42 Saint Corban's Place, Naas

July 11 2017, Reposing in St. Paul's Oratory in Baltinglass on Thursday July 20 from 5pm. Prayers at 8pm. Removal on Friday morning July 21 to St. Joseph's Church, Baltinglass for Requiem Mass at 10am. Burial afterwards in Baltinglass Cemetery.

Vera Mc Namee (née Bermingham) – Tooreen, Rhode, Offaly / Kildare

July 18 2017, peacefully in the loving care of the Matron and Staff of Ofalia House, Edenderry. Wife of the late Moss. Deeply regretted by her sons James, Kevin, Noel & Fr. Paul, daughters-in-law Audrey, Margaret & Una, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters Peg, Phyllis, Carmel & Mai, sister-in-law Biddy, brother-in-law, Don, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at her home from 2pm on Thursday July 20 with removal to St. Peter's Church Rhode arriving at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Friday July 21 at 12 noon followed by burial in adjoining Cemetery.

Louise McDermott – Killashee, Naas

July 18 2017, After a brave battle with cancer. Loving wife and best friend of Thomas, devoted mother to Laura, Sarah, Tom and Claire, grandmother to Max and Sean. Dearly loved by her sisters Maureen, Liz, Margaret and Breda, brothers Michael and Christy, Greatly missed by her sons-in-law Leonard, Guy and John, sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, her great friends Sandra and Nuala, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at her home on Thursday July 20 from 4pm with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Friday morning July 21 at 10.30am arriving at St. Peter's Church, Two Mile House for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society. Donation box in the church.

Cathal Mulhall – Formerly 16 Geraldine Road, Athy

July 18 2017, Reposing at his parents residence, 16 Geraldine Road, Athy from 2pm on Thursday July 20 with Rosary at 8pm. Removal by Rigney's Funeral Directors at 10.30am Friday morning July 21 to arrive at St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Michael's New Cemetery, Athy.