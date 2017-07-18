Deaths in Kildare - July 18, 2017

Joseph (Joe) Corrigan – Borahard, Newbridge

July 17 2017 (peacefully) at his home. Sadly missed by his sisters Greta (Conroy) and Carmel (Tutty), sister-in-law Nancy Corrigan, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends. Reposing at Anderson & Leahy's Funeral Home, Henry St., Newbridge from 1 o'clock on Wednesday July 19 with Removal at 6 o'clock to arrive at St. Conleth's Parish Church for 6.30 o'clock. Funeral Mass at 11 o'clock on Thursday July 20 with burial afterwards in St. Conleths Cemetery, Newbridge. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Friends of Naas Hospital. Donations box in the Church.

Sheila Malcolmson – Newbridge

July 17 2017 (peacefully) with great courage after a short illness. Sheila, daughter of the late Frank and Margaret Malcolmson and loving sister of Maura (Mulhall); deeply regretted by her sister, brother-in-law Ciaran, niece Fiona, nephews David and Conor and their spouses, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, extended family, great neighbours, relatives and friends. Reposing at Anderson & Leahy's Funeral Home, Henry Street, Newbridge on Tuesday July 18 from 4 o'clock until the conclusion of prayers which begin at 7 o'clock. Removal on Wednesday morning July 19 at 10.30 o'clock to arrive at St. Conleth's Parish Church for 11 o'clock Mass. Funeral afterwards to St Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge.

Brendan McWey – Ardrass Lower, Celbridge

July 17 2017, Late of Sletty, Carlow. Peacefully. Beloved husband of Eileen and dear father of Fiona, Rosaleen, Deirdre, Mary, Shane and Barry. Sadly missed by his loving wife, daughters, sons, grandchildren, sister Lily, sister-in-law Mary, brother-in-law Charlie, daughter-in-law Agnes, sons-in-law, Tom, John, Paul and Paschal, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at his home on Tuesday evening, July 18, from 5 o'clock to 8 o'clock. Removal on Wednesday July 19 to arrive at St. Patrick's Church, Celbridge for Mass at 11 o'clock. Burial afterwards in Straffan Cemetery.

Elizabeth (Betty) Roche (née Flynn) – Williamstown, Carbury

July 17th 2017, peacefully at The Hermitage Clinic Dublin, deeply regretted by her loving husband Mick, son Tony, daughters Michelle and Annmarie, daughter-in-law Mairead, sons-in-law Brendan and Colm, grandchildren, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Betty's remains are reposing at her family home. Removal on Wednesday morning July 19 at 11.30 am to St Brigid's Church, Clogherinkoe for Funeral Mass at 12 noon followed by burial afterwards in Broadford Cemetery.