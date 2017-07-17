Deaths in Kildare - July 17, 2017

Winifred (Winnie) Heavey (née Flynn) – 490 Ard Mhuire, Rathangan / Castlepollard, Westmeath

July 15 2017, Deeply regretted by her loving family Patricia, John, Des, Mary, Sharon, James, Una and Mark, extended family, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace. Reposing at her Residence on Monday July 17 from 12 noon with Rosary at 9pm. Removal from her Residence on Tuesday July 18 at 9:30am arriving Church of the Assumption Rathangan for Requiem Mass at 10am. Funeral afterwards to St Johns Cemetery, Killenard, Portarlington.

John (Sean) Corr – Corrinshigo, Celbridge / Braddox, Monaghan

July 15 2017. Father of Irene and grandfather of Tristan. Sadly missed by his family, brother in law Eammon, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends. Reposing at Clarke's Funeral Home, Burgage More, Blessington, on Tuesday July 18 from 4pm to 8pm. Removal on Wednesday July 18 morning to the Church of Our Lady, Blessington, arriving for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by cremation in Newlands Cross Crematorium. Family flowers only.

Joseph 'Blue' Mullins – Monebrook, Barrowhouse, Athy, Kildare / Newbridge

July 15 2017, Formerly of Highfield Estate, Newbridge. Reposing at his father-in-law Patrick Behan's residence (Monebrook, Barrowhouse) from 2pm on Sunday. Rosary on Monday evening July 17 at 8pm. Removal by Rigney's Funeral Directors on Tuesday July 18 at 1.30pm to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Barrowhouse, for Requiem Mass at 2pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.