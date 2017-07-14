Deaths in Kildare - July 14, 2017

Pat Kearins – Maynooth / Six-Mile-Bridge, Clare

July 13, 2017 (peacefully) at Tallaght Hospital. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Veva, sons Noel and Tony, daughters Fiona and Siobhan, sister Noreen, daughter-in-law Margaret, Siobhan's partner Gavin, grandchildren Padraig and Peter, sisters-in-law Mary and Eileen, nieces, nephews, cousins, colleagues and his wide circle of friends and neighbours. Reposing at his home on Friday July 14 from 4pm to 8pm. Removal to St. Mary’s Church, Maynooth on Saturday morning July 15 arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in Laraghbryan Cemetery. Family flowers only please.