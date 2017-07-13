Deaths in Kildare - July 13, 2017

Fionnuala (Nuala) McHale (née Brennan) – Naas

July 11 2017 peacefully in Craddock House Nursing Home, Naas, Co. Kildare. (Wife of the late Pat). Deeply regretted by her loving sons Patrick and Eoghan, grandchildren Sonny, Otis, Bo, Billie, Star, Lennox, Dylan, Alison and Zòe. Sister Aoife, brother Maurice, daughters-in-law Olwyn and Rachel, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Removal from Murphy Brothers Funeral Home, Church Lane, Naas on Friday morning July 14 to arrive at the Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas for 10am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Corban’s Cemetery, Naas.

Alan (Robert) Tait – Rockford Close, Kill / Clondalkin, Dublin

July 12 2017, Formerly of Michael Collins Park, Clondalkin. Beloved husband of the late Marie and father of Alan, Garry, David, Paul and Susan. Sadly missed by his loving family, sister Norma, daughters-in-law Pauline and Deirdre, son-in-law Rowly, grandchildren, great grandchildren, extended family and friends. Reposing at The George Mullins Funeral Home, Kilcullen Road, Naas on Thursday July 13 from 4pm to 7pm. Removal on Friday morning July 14 to arrive at The Church Of The Immaculate Conception, Clondalkin for Funeral Mass at 10am followed by burial in Esker Cemetery, Lucan.