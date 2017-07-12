Deaths in Kildare - July 12, 2017

Pat Ginty – St. Patricks Park, Celbridge / Prosperous

July 10 2017, suddenly, deeply regretted by his loving wife Catherine, children Martina, Caroline, James and Declan, 11 grandchildren, sister Sheila, brother Jim, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at his residence on Wednesday July 12 from 6pm-9pm with prayers at 8pm. Removal on Thursday morning July 13 at 10.30am to arrive at St Patrick's Church, Celbridge for 11am Funeral Mass followed by burial in Donacomper Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Diabetic Ward, Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown.