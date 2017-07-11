Deaths in Kildare - July 11, 2017

Nora (Norrie) McGovern (née Henry) – Ottomy Close, Clane, Kildare / Tubbercurry, Sligo

July 9 2017, suddenly at her residence, wife of the late Greg, deeply regretted by her loving brothers Jack and Brendan, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Woods House, Clane on Wednesday July 12 from 7pm - 9pm. Removal on Thursday July 13 at 11.30am to arrive at Clane Parish Church for 12 noon Funeral Mass followed by burial in Cloonacool Cemetery, Tubbercurry, Co Sligo (arriving at approx 4.30pm). No flowers please.