Deaths in Kildare - July 10, 2017

Marie Fagan (née Mooney) – Dunboyne, Meath / Naas / Ballymun, Dublin

July 9 2017, peacefully at her daughter's residence. Beloved wife of the late Eugene, deeply regretted by her loving sons Eugene, Paddy, Paul & Eamon, daughter Mary, son in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sisters Jenny & Cella, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends. Reposing at her daughter Mary's residence in Millfarm, Dunboyne on Monday July 10 from 6-9pm, with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Tuesday July 11 at 10.30am to arrive at St. Peter & Paul's Church, Dunboyne for 11am funeral Mass, followed by burial in Laraghbryan Cemetery, Maynooth. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Irish Kidney Society.

Noel Hensey – The Willows, Walshestown, Newbridge

July 9 2017 (peacefully) in the wonderful care of the staff of St. Brigid's Hospice, Moore Abbey. Noel; sadly missed by his loving wife Josephine, sons and daughter Paul, Kathryn, Robert and Noel, brother Paddy, sister-in-law, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, nieces and nephews, extended family, relatives and friends. Reposing at his residence on Monday July 10 from 3 o'clock until 8 o'clock with Rosary at 7.30 o'clock. Removal on Tuesday morning July 11 at 10.15 o'clock to arrive at St. Conleth's Parish Church, Newbridge for Mass at 11 o'clock. Funeral afterwards to St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Friends of St. Brigid's Hospice. Donations box in the church.

Martin O'Rourke – Fishery Lane, Naas

July 8 2017, After a short illness. Sadly missed by his loving wife Anne, daughters Maria, Leanne and Linda, son Paul, son-in-law Emmet, grandchildren Cathal and Oisín, sisters Pauline, Rita and Kathleen, brothers Liam and John, brothers-in- law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at his home on Monday July 10 from 2pm with removal at 6pm to arrive at the Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas at 6.30pm. Funeral on Tuesday July 11 after 10am Mass to St. Corban’s Cemetery, Naas. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society. Donation box in church.