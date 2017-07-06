Deaths in Kildare - July 6, 2017

Sean Dawson – Old Greenfield, Maynooth / Booterstown, Dublin

July 3 2017, suddenly at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown, deeply regretted by his loving wife Clare, daughters Niamh and Sinead, sons Ross and David, sons-in-law Alan and Ciaran, brothers Martin and Tommy, sister Vera, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren Finn, Aoife, Conn, Laoise and Joseph, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Leinster Street, Maynooth on Friday July 7 from 4-8pm with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Saturday July 8 at 9.30am to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Maynooth for 10am Funeral Mass followed by cremation in Newlands Cross Crematorium. Family flowers only please.

Shirley Higgins (née Field) – Corduff, Coill Dubh

July 5th 2017, peacefully after an illness bravely borne, surrounded by her loving family,deeply regretted by her loving husband Declan, daughters Sonia, Sarah and Nichola, sons David and Bruno, sons-in-law David, Lenny and Daras, daughter-in-law Tracy, grandchildren, father Patrick, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at her residence on Thursday July 6 from 6-9pm with prayers at 8pm. Removal on Friday morning July 7 at 10.30am to arrive at Christ the King Church, Cooleragh for 11am Funeral Mass followed by burial in St. Benignus Cemetery, Staplestown. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association. House private on Friday morning please.

Michael Kennedy – Johninstown, Maynooth, Kildare

July 5 2017, peacefully at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown, after a short illnes. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Anna, son Michael, daughters Catriona, Clare & Bairbre, daughter in law Siobhan, sons in law John & Ronan, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at his residence on Thursday July 6 from 6-9pm, with prayers at 8pm. Removal on Friday July 7 at 12.15pm to arrive at St. Brigid's Church, Straffan, for 1pm funeral Mass, followed by burial in Straffan Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Irish Cancer Society.

Maureen Kennedy – Newbridge, Kildare / Toomevara, Tipperary

July 4 2017, Late of Garnafana, Toomevara, Co. Tipperary. Peacefully at her residence. Predeceased by her brothers and sisters Dan, Tom, Denis, John, Kathleen, Peg, Nancy and Tess. Very sadly missed by her sister-in-law Phyllis, nieces and nephews, extended family, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass in Saint Joseph's Church, Toomevara on Friday, July 7 at 11am. Burial afterwards in Ballinree Church grounds. House Private. Family flowers only please.

George Malone – Late of The Park, Naas, Kildare / Ballyfermot, Dublin

June 29 2017, Sadly missed by his loving wife Angela, daughters Georgina, Lisa and Carol, Carol's fiancee Michael, grandchildren Dylan, Ethan and Sarah, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing in The George Mullins Funeral Home, Kilcullen Road, Naas on Sunday from 3pm with prayers at 6pm. Removal on Monday morning at 9.30am arriving at the Church of Our Lady and Saint David Naas for Funeral Mass at 10am, followed by Cremation at Newland's Cross Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations to the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust.

Mary 'Dolly' Phillips (née Kelly) – Smallford, Athy, Kildare

July 5 2017, Deeply regretted by her loving sons John, Dick and Martin, daughters Mary and Rose , brother Peter, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grand-children, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at her residence from 5pm on Thursday July 6 with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Friday evening July 7 at 5.30pm to arrive at St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy for 6pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday morning at 11am followed by burial afterwards in St. Michael's New Cemetery, Athy.