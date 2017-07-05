Deaths in Kildare - July 5, 2017

Fr Patrick (Paddy) Crowe S.J. – Clongowes Wood College, Clane / Edenderry, Offaly

July 4 2017, in the wonderful care, love and compassion of the professional staff at Cherryfield Lodge Nursing Home, Milltown Park, Dublin 6. Deeply regretted by his Community in Clongowes, his Jesuit Companions in the Irish Province, his sisters-in-law, his nephews and nieces, his extended family and former colleagues in the educational apostolate and his many students. His remains will repose in Cherryfield Lodge on Wednesday (July 5) from 2 p.m. - with prayers at 4 p.m. Funeral Mass will take place at 11am on Thursday (July 6) in the Jesuit Chapel in Milltown Park, followed by burial in the Community Cemetery in Clongowes, Clane, Co. Kildare. (arriving at approx. 1.30pm).

Ann Fanning (née Sutton) – Mylerstown, Carbury / Edenderry, Offaly

July 4 2017, Surrounded by her family at Tallaght Hospital. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Larry, brothers, sister, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at Larkin's Funeral Home, Edenderry this Wednesday July 5 and Thursday July 6 from 6pm with Rosary at 8pm both evenings. Funeral Mass on Friday July 7 at 12.00 in St. Mary's Church, Edenderry. Burial afterwards in St. Mary's Cemetery, Edenderry. Funeral Home private on Friday morning please.

Thomas George 'Tommy' Glynn – Backmoone, Athy

July 4 2017, peacefully, in the loving care of the nurses and staff of St. Vincent's Hospital, Athy, Thomas George 'Tommy'. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Charlotte, sons Alan and Billy, daughters Jean, Heather, Brenda and Lynda, brother William, sister Eileen, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, grand-children, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at his residence from 2pm today, Wednesday until 8pm. Removal by Rigney's Funeral Directors at 1.30pm on Thursday July 6 to arrive at St. Mullin's Church, Timolin for Funeral Service at 2pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery. Family Flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Patient Comfort Fund, The Holy Family Ward, St. Vincent's Hospital, Athy.

Jackie Murphy – Marina Court, Athy

July 3 2017, Reposing at Rigney's Funeral Home, Athy from 7pm yesterday, Tuesday with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday evening July 5 at 5.30pm to arrive at St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy for 6pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday morning July 6 at 11am followed by burial afterwards in St. Michael's New Cemetery, Athy.

Sarah O'Brien (née Hyland) – 25 Sunnyside Lawns, Dun Brinn, Athy

July 4 2017, Reposing at 25 Sunnyside Lawns, Dun Brinn, Athy from 2pm today, Wednesday, with rosary at 8pm. Removal by Rigney's Funeral Directors at 1.15pm on Thursday afternoon July 6 and driving to 15 Carbery Park, Athy . Leaving 15 Carbery Park at 1.30pm to arrive at St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy, for Requiem Mass at 2pm. Burial afterwards in St. Michael's New Cemetery, Athy.

Cornelius Brendan O'Sullivan – Sherlockstown, Sallins / Ballyheigue, Kerry

July 4 2017, Funeral mass will take place for Cornelius Brendan O' Sullivan on Saturday July 8 at 11.00 am in St. Mary's Church, Ballyheigue, Tralee, Co. Kerry and burial afterwards to St. Mary's Cemetary, Ballyheigue. Sadly missed by his loving family, his mother Mary, father Cornelius (deceased), sisters, Mary Agnes Hartell (England), Angela Hosek and Patsy O' Sullivan (USA), Monica Hennessy, Tullow, Co. Carlow and by his brothers in law, extended family and friends.