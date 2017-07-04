Deaths in Kildare - July 4, 2017

Jackie Murphy – Marina Court, Athy, Kildare

Reposing at Rigney's Funeral Home, Athy from 7pm today, Tuesday July 4 with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday evening July 5 at 5.30pm to arrive at St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy for 6pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday morning July 6 at 11am followed by burial afterwards in St. Michael's New Cemetery, Athy.

Todd (Thomas) Burke – Taghadoe, Maynooth, Kildare / Tuam, Galway

Monday July 3 2017, peacefully at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown, surrounded by his family, deeply regretted by his loving wife Pauline, daughter Mary, sons David, Aidan and Peter, son-in-law Dermot, daughters-in-law Anna, Hilary and Alison, grandchildren Quentin, Chelsea, Lucy, Judith, Evan, Daniel, Diarmuid, Jenny, Rory and Dilys, brother Val, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at his residence on Thursday July 6 from 4pm to 8pm with prayers at 7pm. Removal from his residence on Friday morning July 7 to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Maynooth for 12 noon Funeral Mass and burial afterwards in Laraghbryan Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the Alzheimer Society of Ireland. House private on Friday morning please.

Cathy Dowling (née Murphy) – Ballyburn, Castledermot / Moone

July 2 2017, Beloved wife of the late Billy and loving mother of Seamus, Liam, Catherine and Danny. Deeply regretted by her family, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives and friends. Reposing at her residence from 11am on Tuesday July 4 with prayers at 8pm. Removal to the Church of the Assumption, Castledermot on Wednesday July 5 to arrive for 2pm Requiem Mass. Followed by burial in Moone Cemetery. House private on Wednesday please.

Stella Kavanagh (née Kealy) – Sarto Park, Naas / Kilkenny City, Kilkenny

July 2 2017, After a short illness in Tallaght Hospital. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Nicky, sons John and Dermot, daughter Nicola and cherished grandmother to Stephen. Sadly missed by her sister Anne, daughter-in-law Catherine, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at Murphy Brothers Funeral Home, Church Lane, Naas on Tuesday evening July 4 from 7pm to 9pm with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning July 5 to arrive at the Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas for 10am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Corban’s Cemetery, Naas.

Baby Lillian McCarthy – Newtown Hall, Maynooth

July 2 2017, peacefully surrounded by her loving family in the care of Temple St. Children's Hospital, sadly missed by her loving parents David & Rachel, sister Maisie, grandparents Tony & Phil, Patrick & Ann, uncles, aunts, cousins, relatives & friends. Funeral Mass on Thursday July 6 in Ladychapel Church at 2pm, followed by burial in Straffan Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to LauraLynn Children's Hospice. House private please.