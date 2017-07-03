Deaths in Kildare - July 3, 2017

Cathy Dowling (née Murphy) – Ballyburn, Castledermot, Kildare / Moone, Kildare

July 2 2017, Peacefully at her residence. Beloved wife of the late Billy and loving mother of Seamus, Liam, Catherine and Danny. Deeply regretted by her family, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives and friends. Reposing at her residence from 11am on Tuesday July 4 with prayers at 8pm. Removal to the Church of the Assumption, Castledermot on Wednesday July 5 to arrive for 2pm Requiem Mass. Followed by burial in Moone Cemetery. House private on Wednesday please.

Anthony Frahill – Tinoran, Baltinglass, Wicklow / Kildare

July 2 2017 (suddenly). Deeply regretted by his loving wife Debbie, sons Dean, Evan and Ross, brother Christopher, sister-in-law Eithne, brother-in-law Noel, nephews Robin and Hugh, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and friends. Reposing at his residence on Tuesday, July 4, from 2 p.m. until 9 p.m. House private thereafter please. Funeral arriving to St. Joseph’s Church, Baltinglass on Wednesday July 5 for 12 noon Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in Baltinglass Cemetery.

Thomas (Tommy) Collins – Cloyne Rd., Kimmage, Dublin / Kilcock

June 30 2017, peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Mount Pleasant Lodge Nursing Home, beloved husband of the late Ellen, deeply regretted by his loving daughter Mandy, son in law Anthony, granddaughter Courtny, brothers, sisters, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends. Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Woods House, Clane on Monday July 3 from 6 - 8pm. Removal on Tuesday July 4 at 9.30am to arrive at Clane Parish Church for 10am funeral mass, followed by burial in Palmerstown Cemetery.

Tom Lambe – St.Brigid's Avenue, Kilcullen

June 30 2017, at Tallaght Hospital, Dublin. Beloved husband of the late Catherine and loving father of the late Bridget. Deeply regretted by his son Thomas, daughters, Paula and Cara, brothers Andy, Jim, John, Pat, Billy, Tony, Ollie, Noel and the late Mick, sisters Mary, Kit, Bridie, Betty and Minnie, Brothers-in-law, Sisters-in-law Grandchildren, Great-grandchildren, Nieces, Nephews, relatives and friends. Reposed at his sister Bridie and Jimmy Kelly's residence, Kinneagh, The Curragh, from 3 o'clock yesterday, Sunday July 2, with prayers at 8 o'clock. Removal from there this morning July 3 at 10.30 o'clock to The Church of The Sacret Heart and St. Brigid, Kilcullen, arriving for 11 o'clock Funeral Mass (via St.Brigid's Avenue). Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to The Friends of Naas Hospital. Donation box in church.