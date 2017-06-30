Deaths in Kildare - June 30, 2017

Leila (Elizabeth) Aldridge (née Gallagher) – 27 Millbridge Ave, Mill Lane, Naas / Tullamore, Offaly

June 29 2017, unexpectantly at Naas General Hospital. Beloved wife of Seamus and loving mother of Mary, Emer, Orla and Maeve, cherished grandmother of Eoin, Aoife, Sarah and Jack. Sadly missed by her family, son-in-law Ray, partners, Mick and Darragh, brother-in-law Michael, close relatives and many friends. Funeral arrangements to follow.

Margaret (Marie) Buggle (née Devine) – Baronrath, Straffan

June 29 2017 (Suddenly). Deeply regretted by her husband Seamus, son Shane, daughter Amanda, grandchildren Andrew, Rian, Dylan and Oliver, brother Michael, sister Ann, daughter-in-law Claire, son-in-law Paul, extended family and friends. Reposing at her home on Friday June 30 from 6pm to 9pm. Removal on Saturday morning June 31 to arrive at St. Brigid’s Church, Kill for 11am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Corban’s Cemetery, Naas. Family and close friends only please.

Rita Meiklereid (née Lloyd) – Newbridge / Clonmel, Tipperary

June 29 2017 (peacefully) in the wonderful care of the nurses and staff of St. Brigid’s Hospice, Moore Abbey. Sadly missed by her loving son Hugh and daughter Sarah, sisters Mary, Carmel, Phil and Bernadette, brothers Michael and Frankie, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and friends. House Strictly Private Please.

Funeral Arrangements Later.

Leo Mulhare – Kilmoroney, Athy

June 28 2017, peacefully, at his residence, Leo. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Teresa, sons Brian, Leo, John, daughter Anne, brother Benny, sister Colette, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Reposing at Rigney's Funeral Home, Athy tomorrow Friday June 30 from 3pm with removal at 6.30pm to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Barrowhouse for 7pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday July 1 at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St. Luke's Radiation Oncology Network. House Private Please.

Eamonn Nooney – Rosconnell Square, Newbridge

June 28 2017, Formerly of Walshestown. Peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family, sadly missed by his loving wife Liz, daughters Rachael and Leanne, grandson Oisin, son-in-law Johnny, brothers Michael, Pat, Noel and James, sisters Ann, Elizabeth and Philomena, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Glennon's Funeral Home in Newbridge from 1 PM on Friday June 30 with Rosary at 8 PM. Removal on Saturday morning July 1 at 10:30 AM to arrive at Saint Conleth's Parish Church, Newbridge for Requiem Mass at 11 o'clock. Burial afterwards in Caragh Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Saint Brigid's Hospice, Moore Abbey. Donations box in church.

Gerry O'Connor – The Sycamores, Ballymore Eustace, Kildare

June 28 2017. Peacefully at the Mater Hospital. Loving husband of Tracy and devoted father of Jack, Tom and Fionnuala. Will be dearly missed by his family, mother Kathleen, brothers Michael, Joe, David, Peter and Christopher, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends. Reposing at Clarke's Funeral Home, Burgage More, Blessington on Friday evening from 5.00pm to 8.00pm and on Saturday July 1 from 3.00pm with removal Saturday evening to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ballymore Eustace arriving for 8.30pm via The Commons. Funeral Mass on Sunday July 2 at 12.00 noon followed by burial in St. Mary's Cemetery.

Martha Petronella (Marthie) Pelser – Mainham Woods, Clane, Kildare

June 28 2017, peacefully at Naas Hospital. Deeply regretted by her loving daughter Martha, son-in-law Mark Dodds, grandson Mark Bryan, relatives and friends. Funeral Service in St Michael and All the Angels Church, Millicent on Saturday at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.