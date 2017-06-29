Deaths in Kildare - June 29, 2017

Mulhare Leo – Kilmoroney, Athy

June 28 2017, peacefully, at his residence, Leo. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Teresa, sons Brian, Leo, John, daughter Anne, brother Benny, sister Colette, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Reposing at Rigney's Funeral Home, Athy tomorrow Friday June 30 from 3pm with removal at 6.30pm to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Barrowhouse for 7pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday July 1 at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St. Luke's Radiation Oncology Network. House Private Please.

Eamonn Nooney – Rosconnell Square, Newbridge

June 28 2017, Formerly of Walshestown, Peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family sadly missed by his loving wife Liz, daughters Rachael and Leanne, grandson Oisin, son-in-law Johnny, brothers Michael, Pat, Noel and James, sisters Ann, Elizabeth and Philomena, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Glennon's funeral home in Newbridge from 1 PM on Friday June 30 with Rosary at 8 PM. Removal on Saturday morning July 1 at 10:30 AM to arrive at Saint Conleths parish Church Newbridge for requiem mass at 11 o'clock. Burial afterwards in Caragh cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Saint Brigids Hospice, Moore Abbey. Donations box in church.

Christopher Treacy – Maryville, Kildare Town, Kildare

June 28 2017, Reposing at Mc Wey's Funeral Home, Abbey View, Kildare Town on Thursday June 29 from 5 o'clock with Rosary there at 8 o'clock. Removal on Friday June 30 at 10.45 to St. Brigid's Parish Church, Kildare, arriving for Mass at 11 o'clock. Cremation thereafter in Newlands Cross Crematorium, Dublin. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to The Friends of Naas Hospital. Donation box in church.