Deaths in Kildare - June 28, 2017

Carmel McDonnell – New Abbey, Castlemartin Lodge, Kilcullen, Kildare

June 27 2017, Formerly of Eyre Street, Newbridge, Co. Kildare, peacefully at Tallaght Hospital, surrounded by her loving family, predeceased by her father Ned, mother Mary and brother Desmond. Deeply regretted by her loving brothers Michael, Martin, Ciaran, Brian and David, sisters-in-law Helen, Sheena and Isabelle, Martins partner Walter, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at her family home from 5pm on Wednesday evening June 28 with prayers at 8.30pm. Arriving at Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold's Cross on Thursday June 29 at 3.30pm for Humanist Celebration.