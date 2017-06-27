Deaths in Kildare - June 27, 2017

Joseph Mcloughlin – Naas, Kildare / Rathangan, Kildare

June 22 2017. Predeceased by his parents Joseph and Babs, Deeply regretted by his daughter Jessica, sons Tristan, Clive and Joseph, his 8 grandchildren, brother, sisters, relatives and friends. Reposing at McWey's Funeral Home, Abbey View, Kildare from 4 o'clock on Tuesday June 27 with rosary at 8 o'clock. Removal on Wednesday morning June 28 at 11 o'clock to the Church of the Assumption, Rathangan for Mass at 11.30. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Rathangan.