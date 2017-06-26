Deaths in Kildare - June 26, 2017

Joseph McLoughlin – Naas, Kildare / Rathangan, Kildare

June 22 2017, Naas and late of Tullylost, Rathangan, Co. Kildare, June 22nd 2017. Deeply regretted by his loving family. Funeral Arrangements Later.

Richard (Dick) Edghill – Cloneygath, Monasterevin, Kildare

June 24 2017, Beloved husband of Elsie and much loved father of David, Lemuel, Stephen,Victoria, Pamala, and Danielle. Sadly missed by his loving family, son in law, daughters in law, grandchildren,brothers, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends. Reposing at his home on Monday June 26 from 12:00 noon. Funeral Service on Tuesday June 27 at 2:00pm in St John's Church, Monasterevin. Interment afterwards in St Evin's Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to St John's Ward, Crumlin Children's Hospital. House private on Tuesday by family request. As this is a celebration of life in death, formal funeral attire is not required.

Terry Gillespie – Fisherman's Lock, Leighlinbridge, Carlow / Kill, Kildare

June 22 2017, Died on his 72nd birthday, (peacefully) at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny. Much loved husband of Nancy, father of Cara and Garret, father-in-law of Heidi and Mark and grandfather of Fionnuala and Feidhlim. Brother of Dermot and brother-in-law of Gerry Donovan and Dorothy Gillespie. Sadly missed by his extended family, Quaker Friends and his wide circle of friends. Terry will repose in R. Healy and Son Funeal Home Pollerton Castle, Carlow on Tuesday evening June 27 from 5pm to 7pm. A gathering of family and friends in thanksgiving of his life will be held in St. Laserian’s Cathedral, Old Leighlin, Co. Carlow on Wednesday, June 28 at 12noon followed by private cremation. Family flowers only, please, donations in lieu to Médecins Sans Frontières (Doctors Without Borders).