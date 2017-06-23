Deaths in Kildare - June 23, 2017

Terry Gillespie – Fisherman's Lock, Leighlinbridge, Carlow / Kill, Kildare

Terry Gillespie died on his birthday, June 22 2017 (peacefully) at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny. Much loved husband of Nancy, father of Cara and Garret, father-in-law of Heidi and Mark and grandfather of Fionnuala and Feidhlim. Brother of Dermot and brother-in-law of Gerry Donovan and Dorothy Gillespie. Sadly missed by his extended family, Quaker Friends and his wide circle of friends. Family flowers only, please, donations in lieu to Médecins Sans Frontières (Doctors Without Borders). Funeral arrangements will be confirmed on Friday evening.

Mary (Maudie) Hughes (née Slicker) – Dara Park, Newbridge

June 22 2017, Formerly of Milltown. Sadly missed by her loving sons Martin and Mark, daughters-in-law Leona and Shirley, grandchildren Amy, Dylan, Morgan and Addison, brother Fred, sisters Angela and Carmel, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at her family home from 4pm on Friday June 23 with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Saturday morning June 24 at 10.15am to arrive at the Church of Saint Brigid, Milltown for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.