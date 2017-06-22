Deaths in Kildare - June 22, 2017

Andrew Colgan – St Evin's Park, Monasterevin

June 10 2017, Suddenly in York, England. Loving brother of the late Rachel. Sadly missed by his loving parents Matt and Mary, brothers Niall and Adrian, son Alex, daughter Darcy, partner Abby, uncles, aunts, relatives and friends. Repsoing at his Parents Residence in St Evin's Park, Monasterevin on Thursday June 22 and Friday June 23 from 2pm with Rosary on each evening at 8pm. Removal from Residence on Saturday June 24 at 10:20am arriving SS Peter and Paul's Church, Monasterevin for Requiem Mass at 11am. Funeral afterwards to St Evin's Cemetery, Monasterevin. Family Flowers only Please.

Michael Dunne – Pitchfordstown, Kilcock / Dublin

June 18 2017, Suddenly son of the late Alice and Michael, brother of the late Mary, Alice and Nancy, deeply regretted by his nephew Joe, grandnieces, extended family and his many good friends in Dublin. Reposing at Carroll & O'Neill Funeral Home Thornhill, Maynooth Road, Celbridge (beside Celbridge House) on Sunday June 25 from 3pm until 5pm. Removal on Monday June 26 to St. Coca's Church, Kilcock arriving for Funeral Mass at 10am. Burial afterwards in Balfeighan Cemetery, Summerhill Road, Kilcock.

Bridget Dunne (née Gallagher) – Shanacloon, Kildare Town

June 21 2017, Deepley regretted by her loving husband Tom, sons, daughters, brother, sister, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Removal on Thursday June 22 from her family home at 6.15pm to the Carmelite Church, Kildare arriving for prayers at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Friday June 23 at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Kildare.

Melvyn Inwood – Moorefield Park, Newbridge

June 20 2017 under the care of the staff of Lourdesville Nursing Home, Kildare. He is deeply mourned by his beloved wife Margaret, his children David and Kevin, his brother Colin, and his grandchildren Ashling Niall, Odhrán, Aoife, Gavin, Denis, and Rhionna. Sadly missed and fondly remembered by all relatives and friends. Reposing at Anderson and Leahy's Funeral Home, Henry Street, Newbridge from 3pm to 8pm on Friday June 23 with removal on Saturday morning June 24 arriving to St. Patrick's Church, Newbridge for funeral service at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Alzheimers Society of Kildare. Donations box in the Church.