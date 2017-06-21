Deaths in Kildare - June 21, 2017

Nora Carroll (née Diggin) – St Evin's Park, Monasterevin / Tralee, Kerry

June 20 2017, Peacefully surrounded by her loving family at the Regional Hospital, Portlaoise. Loving wife of the late John and dear mother of the late Oliver. Sadly missed by her loving family Michael, Mary, Josephine, Johnny, Margaret and Chris, brother Eamon, sister Phyllis, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family, neighbours and friends. Reposing at her residence on Wednesday June 21 with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Thursday June 22 at 10:20am arriving SS Peter and Paul's Church Monasterevin for Requiem Mass at 11am. Funeral afterwards to St Evin's Cemetery Monasterevin. House Private On Thursday Morning Please.

Michael Copestick – Ottomy Drive, Clane

June 17 2017, Funeral prayers on Thursday June 22 in Reillys Funeral Home, Woods House, Clane at 11am followed by cremation in Newlands Cross Crematorium.

Teresa Moore – Castlefen, Sallins / Carbury

June 20 2017, peacefully at Naas Hospital, deeply regretted by her loving family and friends. Reposing at Murphy Bros. Funeral Home, Church Lane, Naas on Wednesday June 21 from 4pm to 7pm. Removal on Thursday June 22 at 10.30am to arrive at The Church of The Guardian Angels, Sallins for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Bodenstown Cemetery.

Kathleen Murphy (née Byrne) – Martinstown Road, Ballysax, The Curragh

June 19 2017 (peacefully) at Naas Hospital. Wife of the late Paddy; sadly missed by her loving daughter Hilda, son-in-law, Henry, son Francis, daughter-in-law Melissa, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Anderson & Leahy’s Funeral Home, Newbridge from 3 o’clock on Wednesday June 21 with Rosary at 8 o’clock. Removal on Thursday morning June 22 at 10.15 o’clock to arrive at St. Brigid’s Church, Suncroft (via Ballysax) for 11 o’clock Mass. Burial afterwards in Holy Cross Cemetery, Suncroft.

Patrick Walsh – Ballindine, Mayo / Caragh

June 20 2017, suddenly at his residence, deeply regretted by his loving brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, carer Marcella, relatives & friends. Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Prosperous on Wednesday June 21 from 4pm to 8pm. Removal on Thursday June 22 at 10.30am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady & St. Joseph, Caragh for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Caragh Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Stroke Unit, Sacred Heart Hospital, Castlebar.