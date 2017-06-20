Deaths in Kildare - June 20, 2017

Laurence (Larry) Hogarty – Castlekealy, Caragh

Sunday June 18 2017, peacefully at Tallaght Hospital, surrounded by his loving family, loving husband of the late Anne, deeply regretted by his loving sons David, Michael and Patrick, daughter Diane, son-in-law Mark, daughters-in-law Louise, Irene and Ciara, brother Michael, sister Eileen (Dunne), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at his residence from 12 noon on Tuesday June 20 with removal at 6pm to arrive at the Church of Our Lady & St. Joseph, Caragh for 6.30pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday June 21 at 11am and burial afterwards in Caragh Cemetery.

Kathleen Moore (née Dalton) – Corrachoill Park, Prosperous / Carlow

June 18 2017, peacefully at Naas Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Loving wife of the late Tom, deeply regretted by her loving daughters Catherine, Mary, Brigid and Jennifer, son-in-law Con, Jennifers partner Martin, Mary's friend John, granddaughters Colleen and Ciara, her loving sister Maggie, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposed at her residence on Monday June 19 from 7pm with Rosary on Monday and Tuesday June 20 at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning June 21 at 10.30am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady and St. Joseph, Prosperous for 11am Funeral Mass and burial afterwards in Allen Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired to Friends of Naas Hospital.

Ann Mulhall (née Whelan) – Shanganaghmore, Barrowhouse, Athy

June 18 2017, Ann. Wife of the late John. Deeply regretted by her loving son Colin, sister Noreen, brother John, daughter-in-law (and carer) Jenny, relatives and friends. Reposed at her son Colin's residence between 6pm and 9pm yesterday, Monday June 19. Reposing from 2pm today, Tuesday June 20, with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning June 21 at 10.45am to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Barrowhouse for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Cyril Sweeney – Naas, Johnstown / Tallaght

June 17 2017, peacefully at Naas Hospital, deeply regretted by his loving wife Geraldine, sons Edward & Stephen, daughter Michelle, son-in-law Gerry, daughters-in-law Joann & Theresa, sister Pauline, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends, especially all his friends in Woodlands and Millicent Golf Clubs. Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Woods House, Clane Tuesday June 20, from 6-9pm, with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday June 21 at 10.15am to arrive at St. Brigid's Church, Kill, for 11am funeral Mass, followed by burial in St. Corban's Cemetery, Naas. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Friends of Naas Hospital.