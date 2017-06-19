Deaths in Kildare - June 19, 2017

Laurence (Larry) Hogarty – Castlekealy, Caragh, Kildare

June 18 2017, peacefully at Tallaght Hospital, surrounded by his loving family, loving husband of the late Anne, deeply regretted by his loving sons David, Michael and Patrick, daughter Diane, son-in-law Mark, daughters-in-law Louise, Irene and Ciara, brother Michael, sister Eileen (Dunne), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at his residence from 12 noon on Tuesday June 20 with removal at 6pm to arrive at the Church of Our Lady & St. Joseph, Caragh for 6.30pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday June 21 at 11am and burial afterwards in Caragh Cemetery.

Kathleen Moore (née Dalton) – Corrachoill Park, Prosperous, Kildare / Carlow

June 18 2017, peacefully at Naas Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Loving wife of the late Tom, deeply regretted by her loving daughters Catherine, Mary, Brigid and Jennifer, son-in-law Con, Jennifers partner Martin, Mary's friend John, granddaughters Colleen and Ciara, her loving sister Maggie, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at her residence on Monday June 19 from 7pm with Rosary on Monday and Tuesday June 20 at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning June 21 at 10.30am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady and St. Joseph, Prosperous for 11am Funeral Mass and burial afterwards in Allen Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired to Friends of Naas Hospital.

Ann Mulhall (née Whelan) – Shanganaghmore, Barrowhouse, Athy

June 18 2017, Wife of the late John. Deeply regretted by her loving son Colin, sister Noreen, brother John, daughter-in-law (and carer) Jenny, relatives and friends. Reposing at her son Colin's residence between 6pm and 9pm today, Monday June 19. Reposing from 2pm tomorrow, Tuesday June 20, with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning June 21 at 10.45am to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Barrowhouse for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Méabh Juliette Roturier – Maynooth, Kildare

June 17 2017, (21 months), adored daughter of Gráinne and Johann, much loved sister of Seán and cherished granddaughter of Eddie and Frances Farrell and Alain Roturier and Monique Vaillant. She will be sadly missed by her loving mother, father, brother, grandparents, great-grannies, Pépé Yves Barreau, uncles, aunts, cousins, extended family and friends. Funeral Mass will take place at St Mary's Church, Lucan on Monday June 19 at 2.30pm and will be followed by burial in Laraghbryan Cemetery, Maynooth. House private please. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Our Lady's Childrens Hospital, Crumlin or Irish Cancer Society.

Dick Warner – Gilltown, Donadea, Kildare

June 16 2017, suddenly, deeply regretted by his loving wife Geraldine, sons Luke & Sam, brother Patrick, sister Romy, extended family and friends. Funeral service in Glasnevin Crematorium on Tuesday June 20 at 2pm. No flowers please. House strictly private please.