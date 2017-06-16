Deaths in Kildare - June 16, 2017

Judy (Julia) Walsh (née Shanley) – Loughteague, Stradbally / Sallins

June 15 2017, Judy passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family in the Blackrock Clinic, Dublin. Sadly missed by her loving husband Pat, sisters, brothers, nieces, nephews, brother-in-laws, sister-in-laws, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral arrangements later.

Úna Colivet - Late of Brighton Square, Terenure / Naas

June 15 2017, Peacefully, in the care of the dedicated staff of Mill Lane Manor Nursing Home, Naas. Deeply regretted by her loving brother Brian and his wife Ray, many nieces and nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, extended family and friends.Reposing at The George Mullins Funeral Home, Kilcullen Road, Naas on Friday evening June 16 from 5pm with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Saturday morning June 17 at 9.30am arriving at The Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas for Funeral Mass at 10am followed by Burial in Mount Jerome Cemetery, Harold’s Cross, Dublin.

John Reid – Rowanville, Kildare Town

June 15 2017, Deeply regretted by his loving wife Maura, sons Kieran and Robert, daughters Anne, Jennifer, Edel, Fiona and Linda, brothers, sisters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at Mc Wey's Funeral Home, Abbey View, Kildare Town on Friday June 16 from 2 o'clock with removal from there on Friday evening at 6.45 to arrive at St. Brigid's Parish Church, Kildare at 7 o'clock. Funeral Mass on Saturday June 17 at 11 o'clock followed by burial in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Kildare. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Friends of Naas Hospital.