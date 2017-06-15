Deaths in Kildare - June 15, 2017

Mary Byrne (née Allen) – Athy / Bray, Wicklow

13 June 2017, Peacefully, in the loving care of nurses and staff of St Vincent's Hospital, Athy. Beloved wife of the late Patrick (Paddy), loving mother of the late Ronan and to Patricia and Brendan, mother-in-law of Pat and Clodagh, grandmother of James, Sam, Katherine and Oisín and a much-loved sister of Breda, Sally, John and Leo. Sadly missed by all her family, relatives and friends. Reposing at Thomas Murphy and Sons Funeral Home, Boghall Road, Bray, Co. Wicklow from 6pm Thursday evening June 15 with Rosary at 7.30pm. Removal by Thompson Funeral Directors on Friday June 16 to the Holy Redeemer Church, Bray to arrive at 11.50am for 12 noon Funeral Mass followed by burial in Springfield Cemetery, Bray.

Gerald Caviston – Sunday’s Well, Naas

June 13 2017, Deeply regretted by his wife Julie, daughter Michelle, grandchildren, brothers, sister, son-in-law John, relatives and friends. Reposing at his daughter Michelle’s home on Thursday June 15 from 5pm. Everybody welcome. Removal on Friday morning June 16 at 9 45am to arrive at Newlands Cross Crematorium for 10.30am Requiem Mass, followed by cremation.

Con Harrington – Langton Park, Newbridge

Retired CS Signal Corps, The Curragh Camp - June 13 2017 (peacefully) at his home with his loving family by his side. Sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, daughter Aoife, mother Anna, brothers Ger and Michael, sisters Anne, Claire, Cathy and Aoife, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and friends. Reposing at his home from 4 o'clock on Thursday June 15 with prayers at 8 o'clock. Removal on Friday morning June 16 at 10.15 o'clock to arrive at Cill Mhuire, Ballymany for 11 o'clock Mass. Funeral afterwards to St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge. House Private on Friday morning please.

William Neill – Narraghmore, Athy

June 14 2017, Surrounded by his loving family in the wonderful care of Dunlavin Nursing Home. Sadly missed by his loving wife Ruby. Devoted father of Pamela, Billy, Freda and Laura. Sadly missed by his daughter-in-law Gladys and sons-in-law Alan and Neil, his brother Robert, sisters Mai and Ina, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives and neighbours and friends. Reposing at his residence from 4pm Thursday evening June 15, unill 8.30pm. Removal on Friday June 16 at 2.30pm to arrive at the Church of the Holy Saviour, Narraghmore for 3pm Service. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

James (Jim) O'Brien, COMDT. (RETIRED) – Tower View Park, Kildare Town

June 13 2017, Deeply regretted by his loving wife, Philomena, son Gerard, daughters Caroline, Siobhán and Ann, brother Pat, sisters Maureen and Reenie, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at Mc Wey's Funeral Home, Abbey View, Kildare Town on Thursday, June 15, from 4pm with Rosary there at 8pm. Removal on Friday morning June 16 at 10.15am to St. Brigid's Church, Curragh Camp arriving for Mass at 11am. Cremation thereafter in Newlands Cross Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St. James' Hospital Foundation. Donation box in church. House private please.