Deaths in Kildare - June 14, 2017

John 'Jim' CASEY – Springfield, Blackwood, Athy

May 8 2017, Memorial service will take place on Friday, 16th June at 2pm in St. Michael's Church, (Church of Ireland), Carlow Road, Athy.

Anne DONNELLY (née Mc Ging) – Maynooth

June 13 2017, peacefully in the loving care of the staff at Elm Hall nursing home, wife of the late Michael, deeply missed by her daughter Mary Isobel, son in law David, grandsons Phillip and Eoin, sister Bridget, brother John, sisters in law Bridget, Catherine, Delores and Phyllis, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at Elm Hall Nursing Home, Celbridge on Thursday June 15 from 3pm with rosary at 7pm. Removal on Friday June 16 at 3:15pm to St. Mary's Church, Maynooth, arriving at 4pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday June 17 at 10am, followed by burial in Shanganagh Cemetery.

Michael 'Sonny' Fennelly – Pollardstown, Curragh

June 10 2017, Sadly missed by his loving sisters Josie and Mary, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Glennons Funeral Home, Newbridge from 6pm on Wednesday June 14 with Rosary at 8pm. Removal Thursday morning June 15 10.15am to arrive at the Church of St Brigid, Milltown for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Allen Cemetery.

Patricia Hyland (née Gouldsbury) – Maynooth / Leixlip

June 12 2017, Patricia passed away peacefully in the care of the staff of the Maynooth Community Care Unit surrounded by her family. Patricia will be deeply missed and remembered with love by her loving family, husband, Brian, 8 children, Louise, Stephen, Ann-Marie, Emma-Jane, Ciaran, Jess, Brionan and Brian, sisters, Maura and Anne, her late brother, Paul, sister-in-law, Rosemary, 2 daughters-in-law, 5 sons-in-law, 9 grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at Reillys funeral home, Leinster Street, Maynooth on Wednesday June 14 from 6pm to 8pm and then removal to her late residence. Funeral Mass on Thursday June 15 at 11am in Our Lady's Nativity Church Leixlip, followed by burial in Laraghbryan Cemetery, Maynooth.

Patrick ( Paddy ) Melody – Old Road, Kildare Town / Rathangan

June 13 2017, Late of Ard Mhuire, Rathangan. Deeply regretted by his wife Mary, daughter Sheila, brothers John, Nick, Michael, Aidan and Brendan, sisters Claire, Gret and Bernadette, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at Mc Wey's Funeral Home, Abbey View, Kildare Town on Thursday 15 June from 3 o'clock with Rosary there at 8 o'clock. Removal on Friday morning June 16 at 11.45 to St. Brigid's Parish Church, Kildare Town arriving for Mass at 12 o'clock. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Kildare.

Jana SIVAKOVA – College Orchard, Newbridge

June 13 2017, Sadly missed by her loving family. Reposing at Anderson & Leahy's Funeral Home on Thursday morning from 9 o'clock with Removal at 10 o'clock to Mount Jerome Crematorium for cremation at 11 o'clock.