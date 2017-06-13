Deaths in Kildare - June 13, 2017

Mick Gill – Ticknevin, Carbury

June 12 2017, Peacefully at his daughter Ann's Home, husband of the late Annie. Deeply regretted by his loving sons, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at his daughter Ann's Home - 417 Ticknevin Tuesday (June 12) from 4pm with Rosary at 8pm. Reposing all day Wednesday (June 14) with Rosary at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday (June 15) at 1.30pm in Holy Trinity Church, Derrinturn followed by burial in adjoining Cemetery. House Private on Thursday Please.

Liam (William) Leigh – Old Connell Weir, Newbridge

June 12 2017, Ex Corporal 3rd Infantry Battalion and The S.N.T. School, The Curragh Camp. Sadly missed by his loving wife Mary (nee O'Rourke), sons Jack and Barry, mother Anne, brothers Michael and Shane, sisters Anne, Orla and Emer, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at his family home from 3pm on Wednesday June 14 with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Thursday morning June 15 at 10.15am to arrive at Saint Conleth's Parish Church, Newbridge for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Barrettstown Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Saint Luke's Hospital in Rathgar. Donations box in church.

James (Jimmy) MORRISON – Bray, Wicklow / Newbridge

June 10 2017, suddenly, at home; son of the late James (Jim) and Catherine (Kathleen), dearly loved father of Brigid, sadly missed by his sister Martina (Catherine), brothers Paul and Paddy, sister-in-law Franziska, brother-in-law Michael, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at his home on Thursday, June 15 from 4.00pm to 7.00pm. Removal from his home on Friday morning, June 16, at 9.15am to the Church of the Most Holy Redeemer, Main Street, Bray, arriving for Funeral Mass at 10.00am followed by cremation at Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harolds Cross, Dublin 6W. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Heart Foundation.

James (Jim) Lt. Col. (retired) ROCHE – Silliot Hill, Kildare Town

June 10 2017, Beloved husband, father and grandfather passed away suddenly doing what he loved - gardening! Father of the late John. Survived by his loving wife Ita, sons Shane, Gavin and Niall, grandchildren Ben, Tara, Sophia and Clodagh, his brothers, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, Aunt Alice, relatives and friends. Reposing at his residence on Wednesday, June 14, from 4pm until 8pm. Removal on Thursday morning June 15 at 10.15 o'clock to arrive at St. Brigid's Parish Church, Kildare Town, for Mass at 11 o'clock, followed by burial in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Kildare Town. Family flowers only, please.