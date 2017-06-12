Deaths in Kildare - June 12, 2017

Mick Gill – Ticknevin, Carbury

June 12 2017, Peacefully at his daughter Ann's Home, husband of the late Annie. Deeply regretted by his loving sons, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at his daughter Ann's Home - 417 Ticknevin this Tuesday (April 13) from 4pm with Rosary at 8pm. Reposing all day Wednesday (April 14) with Rosary at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday (April 15) at 1.30pm in Holy Trinity Church Derrinturn followed by burial in adjoining Cemetery. House Private on Thursday Please.

Thomas Bowers – 3 Newtown, Killaloe, Clare / Robertstown

Died peacefully at St. Joseph's Hospital , Nenagh, Co. Tipperary on June 10 2017. Pre deceased by his loving wife Joan. Deeply regretted by his sons Tommy, Dogie, Paul and Mark. Sister Kathleen (Lily). Daughters in law, Grandchildren, Greatgrandchildren , nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at Lynch's Funeral Home Killaloe Monday June 12 at 6pm with removal at 8pm to St. Flannan's Church, Killaloe. Funeral Mass on Tuesday June 13 at 11am. Burial afterwards in Relig Lua Killaloe. Family Flowers only. Donations if desired to St. Joseph's Hospital Nenagh.

Mary ( Madeline) BOYLE (née Anderson) – Derrinturn, Carbury

June 11 2017, Peacefully after a short illness. Deeply regretted by her husband John, daughter Mary, sons Patrick (Padner), John and Michael, sister Anne, brothers Eddie and Pat, grandchildren, great granddaughter, daughters in law Uni and Eileen, sisters in law, brother in law, nephews, nieces, cousins relatives and friends. Reposing at her son Patrick's (Padner) home in Parsonstown, Carbury, yesterday Sunday (June 11) from 8.30pm with Rosary at 9pm. Reposing on Monday (June 12) from 2pm with Rosary at 9pm. Reposing on Tuesday (June 13) from 2pm with removal at 6pm to The Church of The Holy Trinity, Derrinturn, arriving at 6.30pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday (June 14) at 9.30am. Burial afterwards in Palmerstown Cemetery.

Sheila Duane – Pairc Mhuire, Newbridge

June 11 2017, Peacefully with her family by her side. Wife of the late John and mother of the late Paul; sadly missed by her loving sons Johnny, David, Kenneth, Brian, Aidan, Derek, Justin and Eoin, daughters Catherine-Jacinta, Majella, Phyllis, Marion, Sheila, Orla and Emer, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends. Reposing at her residence from 2 o'clock on Tuesday (June 13) with Rosary that evening at 8 o'clock. Removal on Wednesday morning (June 14) at 10.15 o'clock to arrive at St. Conleth's Parish Church, Newbridge for Mass at 11 o'clock. Funeral afterwards to St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge. Family flowers only please. House private on Wednesday morning.

Anne JORDAN (née Kelly) – Ashgrove Park, Naas / Ballylanders, Limerick

June 10 2017. Wife of the late Michael; sadly missed by her sons Bob and Austin, daughter Jacinta, son-in-law Padraig, brothers John and Bobby, sisters Josie and Bridie, sister-in-law Nora, grandchildren Daniel, Lily, Lucy and Luke, cousins, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at Murphy Brothers Funeral Home, Church Lane, Naas today, Monday (June 12), from 6 o’clock to 8 o’clock, with prayers at 7 o'clock. Removal on Tuesday (June 13), arriving at the Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas, for Funeral Mass at 10am. Burial afterwards in St. Corban's Cemetery, Naas.