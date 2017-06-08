Deaths in Kildare - June 8, 2017

Fr. Vincent (Seosamh) KENNEDY OP – Dominican Community, Newbridge College, Newbridge / Cork City

June 7 2017. Sadly missed by his Dominican brethren, his nephew Michael and niece Margaret, family and friends. Reposing at the Dominican Community Oratory, Newbridge College, Newbridge, Co. Kildare on Friday (June 9) from 3 o'clock. Removal to the Church on Friday evening at 7 o'clock for prayers. Funeral Mass on Saturday morning (June 10) at 11 o'clock with burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge.

Patrick (Paddy) MAHON – 1777 Ballyroe, Athy

June 7 2017. Reposing at his residence from 6pm on Thursday evening (June 8) with Rosary at 9pm. Removal by Rigney's Funeral Directors on Friday evening (June 9) at 6.15pm to arrive at St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy for 7pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday morning at 11am followed by burial in St. Michael's New Cemetery, Athy. Donations, if desired, to The Patient Comfort Fund, St. Vincent's Hospital , Athy.

Joseph (Joe) MCTERNAN – St. Anne's, Naas Road, Kilcullen

June 6 2017 (peacefully) after a long illness borne with dignity and good humour. Brother of Yvonne, Brian, Ber, Valerie and Donal; deeply regretted by his family, his sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. The family wish to acknowledge and thank the staff of Tallaght Hospital, also the wonderful carers from the Wheelchair Association, and all who cared lovingly for Joseph. Reposing at his residence from 3 o'clock on Thursday (June 8) with Removal at 6.30 o'clock to arrive at the Church of the Sacred Heart and St. Brigid, Kilcullen for 7 o'clock. Funeral Mass on Friday morning (June 9) at 11 o'clock followed by burial afterwards in St. Brigid's Cemetery, Kilcullen.