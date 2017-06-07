Deaths in Kildare - June 7, 2017

Alice (Lil) Doyle (née Kiernan) – Caragh Court, Naas

June 6 2017, Sadly missed by her loving husband Anthony, sons Paul and Martin, daughter-in-law Annmarie, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at her home on Thursday (June 8) from 4pm with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Friday morning (June 9) at 9.20am to arrive at The Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas for Funeral Mass at 10am followed by burial in St. Corban's Cemetery, Dublin Road, Naas.

Margaret MC WEY (née Byrne) – Ulster Lodge, French Furze Road, Kildare Town

June 6 2017. Late of Ballyfoyle, Co. Kilkenny. Beloved wife of James (Shem). Deeply regretted by James, by her sons Edward, Daragh, Julian and Ronan, her daughter Lesley, her adored grandchildren, her sister, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and friends. Reposing at Mc Wey's Funeral Home, Abbey View, Kildare on Wednesday, June 7, from 4pm with Rosary there at 8pm. Removal on Thursday morning, June 8, at 10.45am to arrive at St. Brigid's Parish Church, Kildare for Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Kildare.

Richard Thorpe – Piercetown, Newbridge

June 4 2017, Sadly missed by his loving brothers Ollie, Peter, Bill, Paddy, Gerry, Ronnie and Robbie, sisters Patsy, Betty and Mary, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, aunts, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Glennon's Funeral Home, Newbridge from 3pm on Wednesday (June 7) with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Thursday morning (June 8) at 10:30am to arrive at St. Conleth's Parish Church, Newbridge for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to "The Friends of Naas Hospital". Donations box in church.