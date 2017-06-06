Deaths in Kildare - June 6, 2017

Annie Bradford (née Gorman) – Hillview, Clane

Bradford (nee Gorman) Annie, June 3 2017 (Peacefully), in her 95th year, surrounded by her loving family in the wonderful care of the staff of Moyglare Nursing Home, Maynooth; beloved wife of the late Michael and loving mother of Geraldine, Maura, Gerard and Brendan. Sadly missed by her loving sons, daughters, brother John, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposed at the Brian McElroy Funeral Home, Crumlin Village yesterday, Monday (June 5) from 2pm to 4pm. Funeral Mass on Today (June 6) at 10.00am in St Agnes’s Church, Crumlin Village and afterwards to Newlands Cross Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Capuchin Day Centre, Bow Street.

Anne DUNNE (née Weldon) – Barrington Court, Prosperous / Coill Dubh

June 4 2017, peacefully at Naas Hospital, beloved wife of the late Patrick, deeply regretted by her loving daughter Anne, sons Tommy, Patrick & Andy, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister Mag, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends. Reposed at her son Andy's residence in Barrington Court yesterday June 5 from 2pm, with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Tuesday (June 6) at 10.30am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady & St. Joseph, Prosperous for 11am funeral mass, followed by burial in St. Benignus Cemetery, Staplestown. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Friends of Naas Hospital. House private on Tuesday morning please.

Cyril OSBORNE – 'Rockley', Carlow Road, Athy

June 4th 2017, peacefully at his residence, Cyril, surrounded by his family. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Maeve, daughter Brona, sons David and Alan , sister Colette, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren Rebecca, Harry, Max and Isabel, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposed at his residence on Monday (June 5) from 4pm until conclusion of prayers at 8pm. Removal on Tuesday morning (June 6) at 10.30am to arrive at St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Michael's New Cemetery, Athy.