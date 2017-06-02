Deaths in Kildare - June 2, 2017

Breda (Bridget) Browne (née Byrne) – Maynooth / Cabra, Dublin

May 31, 2017 (peacefully) in the loving care of her family and the staff at Maynooth Community Care Centre; beloved wife of the late George, loving mother of Brian, Declan and Janet and devoted nana to Lexine, Iona, Dara and Leo. Sadly missed by her loving family, son-in-law Anthony, daughter-in-law Anna, Laura, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and friends. Breda will be reposing at the Maynooth Community Care Unit Oratory, Leinster Street, Maynooth on Friday (June 2) from 5pm to 7pm with family in attendance. Removal to St. Mary’s Church, Maynooth on Saturday (June 3) arriving at 9.50am for 10am Mass followed by Cremation at Glasnevin Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired to the Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland.

Elizabeth (Lilly) SLEVIN (née O Loughlin) – Kill / Corrig, Portarlington, Laois

May 31, 2017. Lilly, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of Dick (Richard). Deeply regretted by her family Christy, Nuala, Joe, Richard, Deirdre and Dan. Sisters Bridget (Farrell), Phil (Duggan), Ann (O'Neill) and brother Eddie. Predeceased by her brother Jim and sister Mary Nolan. Loving grandmother to Ricky, Matt, Joanne, Christopher, Laura, Sarah, Tommy, Richie, Anthony and Katie. Sadly missed by her daughter-in-laws, partners, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours. Reposed at her son's residence, Mount Henry yesterday (June 1), removal on Friday evening (June 2) at 6.45pm to arrive at Saint John's Church, Killenard for 7.30pm prayers. Requiem Mass at 11am on Saturday morning (June 3) followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Cuisle Cancer Support Centre, Portlaoise.