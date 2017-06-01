Deaths in Kildare - June 1, 2017

Michael (Mick) Ryan – Hillview Nursing Home, Carlow Town / Maganey, Kildare

Tuesday 30 May 2017, peacefully, in Hillview Nursing Home, surrounded by his loving family. Deeply regretted by his loving daughter Karen, brothers Paddy and Jimmy, sisters Kathy, Anna, Maura and Una, grandchildren, son-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, all relatives and a large circle of friends. Reposing in Dunne's Funeral Home, Mill Road, Castledermot, with rosary this evening at 8pm. Removal from there on Thursday evening (June 1) at 6.15pm to The Church Of The Assumption, Castledermot, arriving for 7pm. Requiem Mass on Friday (June 2) at 11am, followed by interment in Coltstown Cemetery.

Jeremiah (Jerry) Sullivan – Leixlip / Kerry / Beara, Cork

May 31 2017 (peacefully) at home surrounded by his family, Jeremiah (Jerry), beloved husband of Mary and dear father of Catherine and Gerard and a devoted grandfather of Liam and Éabha; Jerry will be sadly missed by his loving wife, son, daughter, grandchildren, son-in-law Kevin, daughter-in-law Edel, brothers, sisters, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Removal on Friday morning (June 2) to The Church of Our Lady’s Nativity, Leixlip, arriving for Requiem Mass at 11:00am followed by burial in Confey Cemetery, Leixlip. Family flowers only, please. Donations if desired to The Irish Heart Foundation.