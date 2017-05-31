Deaths in Kildare - May 31, 2017

Imelda Desmond (née Rafferty) – Kingsbry, Maynooth

May 30 2017, peacefully surrounded by her loving family, beloved wife of the late Paddy, deeply regretted by her loving daughter Clodagh, sons Barry and Frank, son-in-law Ted, grandchildren Lee, Danny, Sam, Megan, Aoife and Holly, brother Paddy, sisters-in-law Patsy and Lauri, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at her daughter Clodagh's residence in Kingsbry today May 31 from 5pm to 9pm, with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Thursday June 1 at 9:15am to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Maynooth for 10am Funeral Mass followed by burial in Laraghbryan Cemetery.

Leona Henry – Lakeside Park, Newbridge

Deeply regretted by her parents Tom and Marie, sister Elaine, brother Thomas, fiance Alan, nieces Sophie and Abby, her beloved fur babies, relatives and friends. Reposing at home on today, May 31, from from 2pm with Rosary there at 7:30pm. Removal on Thursday morning June 1 at 10:15am to Cill Mhuire Church, Ballymany arriving for Mass at 11am. Cremation thereafter in Newlands Cross Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to K.W.W.S.P.C.A. Donation box in Church.

Esther (Daisy) LENNON (née Clifford) – St Brigid's Grove, Kilcullen

May 29 2017 (peacefully), at Curragh Lawns Nursing Home, The Curragh. Esther (Daisy), beloved wife of the late John, she will be sadly missed by her loving daughters Muriel, Veronica, Etna, Mary and Anne, sons William and Thomas, daughters-in-law Geraldine and Roisin, sons-in-law Tony and Richard, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at Anderson and Leahy Funeral Home, Newbridge, from 2:00pm today May 31 with prayers at 8:00pm. Removal from there Thursday morning June 1 at 10:00am to The Church of The Sacred Heart & St Brigid, Kilcullen, arriving for 10:30am Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in New Abbey Cemetery.