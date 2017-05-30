Deaths in Kildare - May 30, 2017

Gerald (Gerry) Barry – Leixlip / Tralee, Kerry

May 29 2017 (peacefully) in the care of the staff at Marymount Care Centre Gerald (Gerry), beloved husband of the late Margaret (Lil) and dear father of Lorraine, Niamh and Aubury and a devoted grandfather of Aaron, Shane, Rian and Libby; Gerry will be sadly missed by his loving son, daughters, grandchildren, son-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Chapel Hill, Lucan on Wednesday evening (May 31) between 6:00pm and 8:00pm. Removal on Thursday morning (June 1) to the Church of Our Lady’s Nativity, Leixlip arriving for Requiem Mass at 11:00am followed by burial in Confey Cemetery, Leixlip. Family flowers only, please. Donations if desired to The Irish Heart Foundation.

Martin (Murt) Howard – Hayfield House, Kildoon, Nurney

May 29 2017. Beloved husband, father and grandfather. Deeply regretted by his wife Majella, sons Ross, Daragh and Kyle, his beloved granddaughter Leah, his dad Dandy, brothers, sisters, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at home on Tuesday May 30 and Wednesday 31 from 4:00pm to 10:00pm. Removal on Thursday June 1 at 10.30am to arrive at St. Brigid's Church, Nurney for Mass at 11:00am. Burial afterwards in St. Brigid's Cemetery, Nurney. House private on Thursday morning please.

Séan McCartan – Connolly Villas, Athgarvan, Newbridge / Kilcullen

May 28 2017 (peacefully) at Naas Hospital with his family by his side. Sadly missed by his loving partner Veronica, brother Paul, Blanche, aunts and uncles, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives & friends. Reposing at his home from 3pm today May 30 with prayers that evening at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning May 31 at 10:15am to arrive at the Church of the Sacred Heart & Saint Brigid, Kilcullen for 11am Mass. Funeral afterwards to Newlands Cross Crematorium.

Joe Nolan – Tonlegee Lawns, Athy

May 28 2017. Reposing at Rigney's Funeral Home, Athy from 7pm this evening May 30 with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday May 31 at 5:30pm to arrive at St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy for 6pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday morning June 1 at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Michael's New Cemetery, Athy. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Comfort Fund, St. Vincent's Hospital, Athy.

Teresa (Tess) O’Reilly (née Williams) – Rathmore

May 28 2017 (peacefully) in her 93rd year. Wife of the late Frank. Adored mother of Mary, Charles, Jane, Olivia, Margaret, Rose, Louise, Peter, Paul and Julie, sister of Jane. Sadly missed by her loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law and daughters-in-law. Funeral Mass today May 30 at 2.30 pm in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Eadestown, Co. Kildare. Burial afterwards in Rathmore. House private. Family flowers only.

Sheila Ryan – Johnstown / Dublin / Wicklow

(nee Merriman) peacefully with family on May 27 2017. Of Johnstown, Co Kildare and formerly of Kippure Avenue, Dublin and Bollarney, Wicklow. Wife of the late Vincent and mother of Michael, Paraic, Annette and the late Cyril. Sadly missed and always remembered by family and friends. Resting at home in Johnstown on Wednesday evening prior to removal for 11:30am Mass in St Paul of the Cross, Mount Argus on Thursday, June 1 and from there to Rathnew Cemetery, Wicklow.