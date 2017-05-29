Deaths in Kildare - May 29, 2017

Arhtur Butler – Standhouse Road, Newbridge

May 27 2017 (peacefully) at Naas Hospital with his family by his side. Arthur, retired painter and decorator; sadly missed by his loving wife Maura, sons Aidan, Arthur and Stephen, daughter Geraldine, daughters-in-law Dymphna, Sharon and Fran, son-in-law Richard, grandchildren, sister Valda, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and friends. Reposing at his home from 4pm until 8pm today (May 29) with prayers at 7:30pm. Removal on Tuesday morning (May 30) at 10:15am to arrive at St. Conleth's Parish Church for 11am Mass. Funeral afterwards to St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge.

Owen (Eugene) Dempsey – Sarto Road, Naas / Carbury / Edenderry, Offaly

May 26 2017, In the loving care of the staff of St Brigid's Hospice, Moore Abbey, Monasterevin. Deeply regretted by Patsy, his children Dean, Gillian, Sandra and Sarah, brother, sisters, grandchildren, close friend Annette, extended family, relatives and friends. Reposed at Larkin's Funeral Home, Edenderry yesterday (May 28) from 6:30pm with Rosary at 8:00pm. Reposing today (May 29) from 7.30pm with r​osary at 9.00pm. Removal on Tuesday (May 30) at 10:30am, arriving to St Mary's Church, Edenderry for 11:00am Funeral Mass followed by cremation in Newlands Cross Crematorium. Family flowers only please, Donations to St Brigid's Hospice if desired.

William ‘Racker’ Moore – McCauley Court, St. Vincent's Hospital, Athy

May 26 2017. Reposed at St. Vincent's Hospital Chapel, Athy, yesterday May 28 with Rosary at 8pm. Removal today (May 29) at 1:30pm to arrive at St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy, for Requiem Mass at 2pm. Burial afterwards in Churchtown Cemetery.

Conleth Sweeney – Dara Park, Newbridge

Ex Sgt, 6th Field Signals Company, The Curragh Camp. Peacefully at Tallaght hospital surrounded by his loving family. Sadly missed by his daughter Elaine, son Dylan, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposed at his sister Geraldine's residence, Mount Carmel, Newbridge, yesterday May 28, with a rosary at 8pm. Removal today (May 29), at 12.15pm, to arrive at St. Conleth's Parish Church, Newbridge, for Requiem Mass at 1pm, followed by Cremation Service in Mount Jermone, Harold's Cross at 3pm. Family flowers only, please.