Deaths in Kildare - May 26, 2017

Dominic Guest - Leinster Park, Maynooth

Guest, Dominic, Leinster Park, Maynooth, May 25, peacefully at his residence, deeply regretted by his loving wife Olive, children David, Michelle, Denise and Paul, their partners Nicola, Stephen and Heather, sisters, grandchildren Zara, Abby, Harley, Juliette and Patrick, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Leinster Street, Maynooth on Friday from 6pm to 9pm, with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Saturday at 1.30pm to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Maynooth for 2pm Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Laraghbryan Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Irish Cancer Society. House private please.

Marion Harvey (née O'Donnell) - Langton Park, Newbridge

Peacefully in the care of her loving family. Sadly missed by her loving husband John, son David, daughter Sharon, daughter-in-law Emer, grandchildren Jack, Leah and Charlie, sisters Doris and Bernadette, brother Michael, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at her family home from 4pm on Friday with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Saturday morning at 10am to arrive at St. Conleth's Parish Church, Newbridge for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Saint Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the friends of Naas General Hospital. Donations box in church.

Freda Keane (née Flood) - 815 Woodlands East, Castledermot/Carlow

At West Middlesex University Hospital, UK. Originally of 815 Woodlands East, Castledermot, Co. . Predeceased by her husband Denis (late of Ballinacarrig, Carlow). Sadly missed by her loving daughter Kelley, son Reece, parents Patrick & Mary Flood (Castledermot), partner Chris, sisters Mary, Majella, Jacinta and Stephanie, brother Patrick, son-in-law Martin, grandchildren Amelia, Travis and Ronan, mother-in-law Breda, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass on Monday (May 29th) at 11am in the Church of the Assumption, Castledermot. Funeral afterwards to Newlands Cross Crematorium.

Elizabeth (Betty) Whelan (née Kelly) - St. Michael's Terrace, Naas

Beloved wife of the late James (Jim). Deeply missed by her loving sons Shane and Paul, sisters Maura, Peg and Carmel, daughters-in-law Mary and Miriam, grandsons Adrian and his partner Neringa, Barry and Cillian and his partner Sinéad, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. Reposing at her son Paul’s home in Roseville, Naas on Saturday from 3pm to 7pm and on Sunday from 3pm with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Monday morning at 9.30am arriving at The Church Of Our Lady and St. David, Naas for Funeral Mass at 10am. Burial immediately afterwards in St. Corbans Cemetery, Naas.

