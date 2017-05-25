Deaths in Kildare - May 25, 2017

Michael Mc Donnell – Fenor Lawns, Bishopsland, Kildare Town / Edenderry

May 24 2017. Deeply regretted by his partner Patricia, children Tanya, Kevin, Mandy and Dominic, his brothers, sisters, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at his home from 4 o'clock on Thursday May 25. Rosary there at 8 o'clock on Thursday and Friday evenings (May 25 and 26), Removal on Saturday at 10:30am to the Carmelite Church, Kildare Town arriving for Mass at 11 o'clock. Cremation thereafter in Newlands Cross Crematorium.

Thomas (Tom) Walsh – Moone, Timolin / Paulstown

May 23 2017, in Tallaght Hospital Hospital, Dublin. (Unexpectedly). Deeply regretted by his loving brother Larry (Beechwood Nursing Home, Leighlinbridge, Co. Carlow), 1st cousins, relatives and a wide circle of friends. Reposing in Somers Funeral Home on Thursday evening (May 25) from 6:00pm, and on Friday (May 26) from 2:00pm, with removal that evening at 6:00pm arriving at Moone Church at 7:00pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday morning (May 27) at 11:00am, followed by burial in the Holy Family Cemetery, Paulstown.