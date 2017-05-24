Deaths in Kildare - May 24, 2017

Úna Martin (née Tiernan) – Carna, Suncroft

Tuesday May 23. Predeceased by her husband Jack, daughter Marian and grandchildren Laura and Calum. Deeply regretted by her daughters Phil, Catherine, Mairéad, Bernadette, Úna, Anne and Bríd, son John, brother Leo, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, relatives and friends. Reposing at her home on Wednesday (May 240 from 2pm with Rosary there at 8pm. Removal on Thursday (May 25) at 10.30am to arrive at St. Brigid's Church, Suncroft for Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Holy Cross Cemetery, Suncroft.

Teresa Archbold – Lakeside Park, Newbridge

May 23 (peacefully) at Naas Hospital. Teresa, beloved wife of Tom; sadly missed by her loving children Paul, Mary and Thomas, grandchildren, sister Kathleen, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Anderson and Leahy's Funeral Home, Newbridge on Wednesday (May 24) from 3 o’clock until the conclusion of prayers which begin at 8 o’clock. Removal on Thursday morning (May 25) at 9.15 o’clock to arrive at Cill Mhuire, Ballymany for 10 o’clock Mass. Funeral afterwards to St. Conleth’s Cemetery. Newbridge.

Wilie Judge – Lowtown, Robertstown

Peacefully at his home after an illness in the wonderful care of Dr. Carroll and the staff at St. James Hospital and St. Brigid's Hospice Homecare Team, deeply regretted by his sons, daughters, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family and friends. Reposing at his home on Tuesday and Wednesday (May 23 & 24). Rosary on both evenings at 9pm. Removal on Thursday (May 25) at 1pm to The Church of The Immaculate Conception, Allenwood arriving for Funeral Mass at 1.30pm. Burial afterwards in Allen Cemetery.